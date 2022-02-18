COVID-19 IN SCHOOL: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to stop contact tracing; updates quarantine protocols

Principals and staff are encouraged to prepare for the likelihood that masks soon become optional

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Friday it’s revised some COVID-19 protocols after careful consideration of recent changes to the NCDHHS StrongSchools Toolkit.

Beginning Feb. 21, CMS said it will no longer conduct contact tracing to identify close contacts of individuals known to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Quarantine or exclusion from school will apply only to students and staff who test positive, and they must quarantine for at least five days with declining symptoms before returning to school or work, CMS said.

Close contacts or those potentially exposed to the virus will not be required to quarantine, even if they are exposed to someone in their household who has tested positive, the school system said.

CMS said it will notify families and staff regarding potential exposures through its dashboard that includes positive cases at each school. Clusters will also be reported. Data regarding quarantines and close contacts will no longer be reported, and the dashboard will now be updated multiple times each week.

“We encourage all families and staff to take appropriate safety measures and to follow the recommendations outlined in the toolkit if they are notified of a potential exposure: monitor for symptoms, get tested, and wear a mask for 10 days,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said in a released statement.

CMS said it will continue to offer testing at least through the end of the school year for students whose families have consented to the testing program.

At this time, universal indoor masking still remains in effect for all CMS facilities and transportation.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will consider modifications to this current policy during its next Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

With Mecklenburg County ending the countywide mask mandate effective Feb. 26 and Gov. Cooper’s announcement recommending schools and local governments move to a mask optional policy by March 7, principals and staff are encouraged to prepare for the likelihood that masks soon become optional for students, staff and visitors, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said on Friday.