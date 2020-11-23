COVID-19 IN NC: These are the counties in the FOX 46 viewing area that are “red risk” status

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper tightened the statewide mask mandate on Monday as COVID-19 trends continue to go in the wrong direction.

Ten more counties in North Carolina have reached ‘critical community spread’ status, totaling 20 red counties in the state. Forty-two counties are currently at orange status.

These are the local counties in the FOX 46 viewing area that are red:

Alexander County

Catawba County

Gaston County

Wilkes County

These are the local counties in the FOX 46 viewing area that are orange:

Ashe County

Cabarrus County

Caldwell County

Cleveland County

Iredell County

Lincoln County

Rowan County

“This week you’ll see that 10 more counties have been designated as red, indicating critically high levels of community spread. We now have 20 red counties and 42 orange counties. This is deadly serious,” Gov. Cooper said. “We need communities and local governments all over the state – but especially in these red and orange hotspots – to work with us to enforce the strong safety rules we already have in place.”

Yellow: Significant Community Spread Orange: Substantial Community Spread Red: Critical Community Spread

The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county.

Gov. Cooper said the next seven to 14 days will tell North Carolina whether “we are stemming the tide or whether we need to ratchet it up even more.”

“Wearing a mask over our mouth and nose is the best thing we can do to prevent the spread of this virus. It costs so little, but it does a lot to put countless dollars back into our economy by making it safer to visit stores and other businesses,” Gov. Cooper said.

