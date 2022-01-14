COVID-19 in NC: States sets record highs in hospitalizations, positivity rate on Friday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina set another record for hospitalizations Friday with 4,381 patients in the hospital as the positive rate climbed to 31.6%, according to the latest report from the NCDHHS.
35,759 new cases were also reported Friday. 2,011,302 total cases have been reported statewide.
The positivity rate remained above 30% for the eighth straight day, standing at a record high of 31.6% as of Friday.
4,381 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, up from 4,275 reported 24 hours before.
19,903 people total have died from the virus in North Carolina.
Health experts in North Carolina expect the omicron variant to peak in the state later this month.
“I think the long-term outlook is uncertain because every time we thought things are gonna look good, a new variant has come along. So, I’m not willing to say for sure that things are going to be better by the summer, but at least the impact of omicron itself should have worked its way through and be a fading memory by the time we get to the late spring and early summer,” Dr. Justin Lessler a professor of epidemiology at the UNC Gillings.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 8,185 positive cases and 120 related deaths
- Anson County – 5,000 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Avery County – 3,527 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Burke County – 19,120 positive cases and 259 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 43,918 positive cases and 393 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 17,018 positive cases and 232 related deaths
- Catawba County – 36,189 positive cases and 482 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 23,322 positive cases and 327 related deaths
- Gaston County – 51,897 positive cases and 672 related deaths
- Iredell County – 38,581 positive cases and 374 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 19,211 positive cases and 122 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 216,517 positive cases and 1,369 related deaths
- Rowan County – 32,786 positive cases and 512 related deaths
- Stanly County – 15,009 positive cases and 216 related deaths
- Union County – 48,328 positive cases and 403 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 13,568 positive cases and 207 related deaths