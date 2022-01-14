COVID-19 in NC: States sets record highs in hospitalizations, positivity rate on Friday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina set another record for hospitalizations Friday with 4,381 patients in the hospital as the positive rate climbed to 31.6%, according to the latest report from the NCDHHS.

35,759 new cases were also reported Friday. 2,011,302 total cases have been reported statewide.

The positivity rate remained above 30% for the eighth straight day, standing at a record high of 31.6% as of Friday.

4,381 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, up from 4,275 reported 24 hours before.

19,903 people total have died from the virus in North Carolina.

Health experts in North Carolina expect the omicron variant to peak in the state later this month.

“I think the long-term outlook is uncertain because every time we thought things are gonna look good, a new variant has come along. So, I’m not willing to say for sure that things are going to be better by the summer, but at least the impact of omicron itself should have worked its way through and be a fading memory by the time we get to the late spring and early summer,” Dr. Justin Lessler a professor of epidemiology at the UNC Gillings.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: