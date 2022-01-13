COVID-19 in NC: State shatters record with 4,275 hospitalized

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina shattered its record for hospitalizations Thursday with 4,275 patients in the hospital, according to the latest report from the NCDHHS.
44,833 new cases were also reported Thursday, a sharp jump from the previous record of 29,069 cases recorded last Saturday. Officials said the number was especially high due to laboratory results from GENETWORx from Dec. 31, 2021, through Jan. 11 that were not previously included in the dashboard results.
NCDHHS said the delay did cause delays in results being sent to patients or providers. Officials said the issue was resolved.
1,975,543 total cases have been reported statewide.
The positivity rate remained above 30% for the seventh straight day, standing at 30.1% as of Thursday.
4,275 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, up from 4,098 reported 24 hours before.
19,850 people total have died from the virus in North Carolina.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that “just about everybody” will eventually be infected with the COVID-19 omicron variant, but added that the vaccines will prevent many hospitalizations and deaths.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 8,055 positive cases and 119 related deaths
- Anson County – 4,915 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Avery County – 3,463 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Burke County – 18,879 positive cases and 259 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 43,368 positive cases and 389 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 16,740 positive cases and 232 related deaths
- Catawba County – 35,738 positive cases and 481 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 23,039 positive cases and 326 related deaths
- Gaston County – 51,256 positive cases and 671 related deaths
- Iredell County – 38,004 positive cases and 371 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 19,001 positive cases and 122 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 213,998 positive cases and 1,359 related deaths
- Rowan County – 32,356 positive cases and 509 related deaths
- Stanly County – 14,824 positive cases and 216 related deaths
- Union County – 47,552 positive cases and 403 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 13,393 positive cases and 207 related deaths