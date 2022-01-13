COVID-19 in NC: State shatters record with 4,275 hospitalized

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina shattered its record for hospitalizations Thursday with 4,275 patients in the hospital, according to the latest report from the NCDHHS.

44,833 new cases were also reported Thursday, a sharp jump from the previous record of 29,069 cases recorded last Saturday. Officials said the number was especially high due to laboratory results from GENETWORx from Dec. 31, 2021, through Jan. 11 that were not previously included in the dashboard results.

NCDHHS said the delay did cause delays in results being sent to patients or providers. Officials said the issue was resolved.

1,975,543 total cases have been reported statewide.

The positivity rate remained above 30% for the seventh straight day, standing at 30.1% as of Thursday.

4,275 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, up from 4,098 reported 24 hours before.

19,850 people total have died from the virus in North Carolina.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that “just about everybody” will eventually be infected with the COVID-19 omicron variant, but added that the vaccines will prevent many hospitalizations and deaths.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: