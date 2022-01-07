COVID-19 in NC: State sets more records with 28k new cases; 31% positivity rate

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina set even more records Friday as new daily COVID-19 cases climbed over 28,000 and the positivity rate soared to 31.2%, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

28,474 new cases were reported Thursday, data shows, topping the previous record set Thursday. 1,816,380 total cases have been reported statewide.

3,474 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, NCDHHS said. That’s 181 more than previously reported.

19,619 people have died from the virus in North Carolina.

74 percent of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Health officials report 70 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

The positivity rate in Mecklenburg County set a new record high Friday at 33.9%, slightly above the state average.

As cases rise across North Carolina, health professionals are encouraging people to wear medical-grade masks over cloth masks.

“If you’re going to be in an environment where you are going to be exposed to others, and honestly we are exposed the second we leave our houses,”said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, chief medical officer at StarMed Healthcare. “If you’re going to go grocery shopping or be outdoors, a medical-grade mask is better than a cloth mask.”

Doctors said using a cloth mask is still effective, but a medical-grade surgical mask, or N-95, provides the greatest protection.

