COVID-19 IN NC : State reports staggering 18,000+ positive cases in one day; 60 percent higher than previous record set in January

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The NC Department of Health and Human Services reported on Thursday, Dec. 30, the highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases.

“NCDHHS is closely monitoring hospital capacity and is urging North Carolinians to gather safely, get vaccinated and boosted, and wear a mask indoors in public places,” health officials said.



Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, 60 percent higher than the previous record of 11,581 set in January 2021 of this year. The number of people visiting the emergency room for COVID-like illness also set a record at 4,171, health officials said.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 has nearly doubled since the beginning of December, NCDHHS said.

Photo: NCDHHS

Data suggests that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may cause less severe illness for people who are vaccinated, NCDHHS said. However, those who are unvaccinated or who have underlying medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe illness and hospitalization, they said.

Eighty-nine percent of people in intensive care are unvaccinated, NCDHHS said. Hospitalizations are likely to increase as the trend typically lags four to five days after an increase in cases.

“We are concerned that even a very small proportion of these cases ending up in the hospital could overwhelm our hospital system and increase the loss of lives of those most vulnerable,” said incoming NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Everyone can help save lives and protect hospital capacity by getting vaccinated if you haven’t already and getting boosted if you are eligible.”



As cases and hospitalizations are rising rapidly, it is important to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, NCDHHS said. This is especially important as treatment supply is extremely limited and is reserved for the most at-risk patients, health officials said.

You can protect yourself and your loved ones by:



Gathering Carefully – Avoid large gatherings particularly if you are unvaccinated. Keep gatherings small and make sure guests are vaccinated and boosted when eligible. Host gatherings outside. If you gather indoors, only do so with others who are vaccinated and leave room for social distancing, open windows for ventilation, and consider wearing masks. View more tips.



Vaccinating/Boosting – Vaccinations provide the best protection from severe illness, hospitalization and death from all COVID-19 variants. Get your booster shot if you are eligible – a booster shot provides more protection against infection from the Omicron variant.



Testing – Record testing levels mean that people need to plan ahead. Do not wait to book your appointment, and try an alternate testing location if your favorite one is full. Visit ncdhhs.gov/gettested for a list of testing sites, community events in your area, and other options to get tested. NCDHHS has worked with local governments to increase community testing. To protect hospital capacity, do not go to the emergency room just to get tested.



Masking – Wear a well-fitting mask, a surgical or procedure mask, a KN95 or an N95 mask. The CDC recommends all unvaccinated people 2 years old or older wear a mask indoors in public places. (CDC guidance)



North Carolina has ample of supply of vaccines and boosters available. People who have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines should get a booster shot 6 months after their second shot. Those who got a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine initially should receive a booster two months after their shot. The CDC recommends getting boosted as soon as you are eligible. Find out how to book an appointment in advance for your vaccine or booster shot, at MySpot.nc.gov.

