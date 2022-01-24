COVID-19 in NC: State reports record highs in hospitalizations, positivity rate to start week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hospitalizations in North Carolina continued their climb over the weekend, a record-high 4,896 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
18,452 new cases were reported in North Carolina Monday, marking a three-day downward trend. 2,290,179 total cases have been reported statewide.
The positivity rate nearly reached a new record high, standing at 37.8%
20,289 total people have died from the virus in the state.
At least 70% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated. 74% of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 49% of adults have received a booster, NCDHHS reports.
Amid the rising number of coronavirus patients in the hospital, North Carolina leaders Friday requested federal assistance to help Charlotte-area hospitals that are nearly at capacity.
Atrium Health reported that its system was above 95% capacity, despite enacting a number of strategies to stretch capacity, including limiting non-urgent procedures, closing specialty centers and using state-provided flexibilities.
“We continue to monitor hospital capacity and staffing needs and have requested resources, including additional nurses from FEMA,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We appreciate previous federal support and will keep working to make sure that people get the medical care they need.”
Overall, hospitalizations increased 23% for the week ending Jan. 17 compared to the previous week, NCDHHS said. Unvaccinated people made up 72% of hospitalizations and 83% of COVID-related ICU admissions.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 9,064 positive cases and 121 related deaths
- Anson County – 5,457 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Avery County – 3,798 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Burke County – 20,866 positive cases and 262 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 49,374 positive cases and 410 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 19,112 positive cases and 238 related deaths
- Catawba County – 41,399 positive cases and 497 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 25,762 positive cases and 335 related deaths
- Gaston County – 57,613 positive cases and 692 related deaths
- Iredell County – 42,947 positive cases and 380 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 21,232 positive cases and 122 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 246,990 positive cases and 1,405 related deaths
- Rowan County – 36,461 positive cases and 523 related deaths
- Stanly County – 17,053 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Union County – 54,370 positive cases and 413 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 14,949 positive cases and 209 related deaths