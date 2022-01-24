COVID-19 in NC: State reports record highs in hospitalizations, positivity rate to start week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hospitalizations in North Carolina continued their climb over the weekend, a record-high 4,896 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

18,452 new cases were reported in North Carolina Monday, marking a three-day downward trend. 2,290,179 total cases have been reported statewide.

The positivity rate nearly reached a new record high, standing at 37.8%

(NCDHHS)

20,289 total people have died from the virus in the state.

At least 70% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated. 74% of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 49% of adults have received a booster, NCDHHS reports.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus patients in the hospital, North Carolina leaders Friday requested federal assistance to help Charlotte-area hospitals that are nearly at capacity.

Atrium Health reported that its system was above 95% capacity, despite enacting a number of strategies to stretch capacity, including limiting non-urgent procedures, closing specialty centers and using state-provided flexibilities.

“We continue to monitor hospital capacity and staffing needs and have requested resources, including additional nurses from FEMA,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We appreciate previous federal support and will keep working to make sure that people get the medical care they need.”

Overall, hospitalizations increased 23% for the week ending Jan. 17 compared to the previous week, NCDHHS said. Unvaccinated people made up 72% of hospitalizations and 83% of COVID-related ICU admissions.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: