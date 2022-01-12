COVID-19 in NC: State reports record 4,098 hospitalizations as positivity rate remains above 30%

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina has broken its record for hospitalizations from COVID-19 with more than 4,000 people now in the hospital as the positivity rate stays above 30 percent, NCDHHS reports.

25,445 new cases were reported Wednesday, data shows, still down from a record 29,069 cases recorded on Saturday. 1,930,710 total cases have been reported statewide.

Photo: NCDHHS

The positivity rate remained above 30% for the sixth straight day, standing at 30.9% as of Wednesday.

4,098 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, up from 3,991 reported 24 hours before.

19,763 people total have died from the virus in North Carolina.

74 percent of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Health officials report 70 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

New numbers released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Monday showed nearly 700 staff members were out due to COVID-19 quarantines. Mecklenburg County Public Health said in a statement that maintaining in-person instruction at schools is a priority for them, adding that they have helped hire additional staff to help handle COVID protocols within the district.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: