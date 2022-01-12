COVID-19 in NC: State reports record 4,098 hospitalizations as positivity rate remains above 30%

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina has broken its record for hospitalizations from COVID-19 with more than 4,000 people now in the hospital as the positivity rate stays above 30 percent, NCDHHS reports.
25,445 new cases were reported Wednesday, data shows, still down from a record 29,069 cases recorded on Saturday. 1,930,710 total cases have been reported statewide.
The positivity rate remained above 30% for the sixth straight day, standing at 30.9% as of Wednesday.
4,098 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, up from 3,991 reported 24 hours before.
19,763 people total have died from the virus in North Carolina.
74 percent of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Health officials report 70 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.
New numbers released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Monday showed nearly 700 staff members were out due to COVID-19 quarantines. Mecklenburg County Public Health said in a statement that maintaining in-person instruction at schools is a priority for them, adding that they have helped hire additional staff to help handle COVID protocols within the district.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 8,017 positive cases and 119 related deaths
- Anson County – 4,733 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Avery County – 3,428 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Burke County – 18,654 positive cases and 258 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 42,859 positive cases and 387 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 16,524 positive cases and 232 related deaths
- Catawba County – 35,173 positive cases and 480 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 22,814 positive cases and 326 related deaths
- Gaston County – 50,612 positive cases and 668 related deaths
- Iredell County – 37,564 positive cases and 370 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 18,684 positive cases and 122 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 211,412 positive cases and 1,341 related deaths
- Rowan County – 32,039 positive cases and 505 related deaths
- Stanly County – 14,474 positive cases and 216 related deaths
- Union County – 46,880 positive cases and 402 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 13,218 positive cases and 207 related deaths