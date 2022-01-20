COVID-19 in NC: State narrowly tops record for hospitalizations Thursday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina continue to rise with a record 4,741 patients reported Thursday, according to the latest report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

29,580 new cases were also reported Thursday. 2,177,357 total cases have been reported statewide.

(NCDHHS)

The positivity rate dropped slightly from the record high set Wednesday, standing at 33.3%.

20,108 total people have died from the virus in the state.

Data shows that at least 70% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated. 74% of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 48% of adults have received a booster.

Mecklenburg County’s new Public Health Director, Raynard Washington, said Wednesday that about 83% of current COVID-19 cases in the county were the omicron variant.

“We are at the top of the surge here, we are starting to see some signs that maybe we’re going to plateau in the very near future, and potentially start our decline from this surge,” Washington said.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: