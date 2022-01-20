COVID-19 in NC: State narrowly tops record for hospitalizations Thursday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina continue to rise with a record 4,741 patients reported Thursday, according to the latest report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
29,580 new cases were also reported Thursday. 2,177,357 total cases have been reported statewide.
The positivity rate dropped slightly from the record high set Wednesday, standing at 33.3%.
20,108 total people have died from the virus in the state.
Data shows that at least 70% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated. 74% of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 48% of adults have received a booster.
Mecklenburg County’s new Public Health Director, Raynard Washington, said Wednesday that about 83% of current COVID-19 cases in the county were the omicron variant.
“We are at the top of the surge here, we are starting to see some signs that maybe we’re going to plateau in the very near future, and potentially start our decline from this surge,” Washington said.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 8,656 positive cases and 120 related deaths
- Anson County – 5,393 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Avery County – 3,692 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Burke County – 20,123 positive cases and 262 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 47,146 positive cases and 408 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 18,181 positive cases and 233 related deaths
- Catawba County – 39,091 positive cases and 491 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 24,708 positive cases and 329 related deaths
- Gaston County – 55,076 positive cases and 675 related deaths
- Iredell County – 41,160 positive cases and 376 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 20,430 positive cases and 122 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 233,715 positive cases and 1,389 related deaths
- Rowan County – 34,939 positive cases and 519 related deaths
- Stanly County – 16,259 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Union County – 51,910 positive cases and 412 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 14,298 positive cases and 208 related deaths