COVID-19 in NC: State hits record with more than 20,000 new cases; nearly 32% daily positivity rate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The State of North Carolina has hit new records in daily positive COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, according to the NC Dept. of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 12 p.m., 20,770 new COVID cases have been reported across the state, daily percent positive stands at 31.8 percent, and 3,099 are currently in the hospital due to the virus.

NCDHHS reports 19,542 people have died from COVID since the start of the pandemic in North Carolina.

Currently, 74 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Health officials report 70 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Currently, 16,223 inpatient hospital beds are in use with 3,925 beds empty and 5,318 unreported or unstaffed. NCDHHS reports 1,903 ICU beds are in use with 321 empty and 1,263 unreported or unstaffed.

NCDHHS said 1,313 ventilators are in use across the state with 2,384 available.