COVID-19 in NC: State and local health leaders continue to fight uphill battle

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Health leaders in North Carolina and on the local level here in Charlotte continue to fight an uphill battle against the coronavirus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest COVID data Wednesday. Hospitalizations remained above 5,000 setting yet another record at 5,090 patients currently hospitalized. The infection rate stands at 32.4% down from 36%, and over 20,000 new cases were reported, up considerably from Tuesday’s 13,000.

On Wednesday Mecklenburg County will give a COVID update spearheaded by its new health director, Dr. Raynard Washington.

On Tuesday the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members discussed staffing shortages, the distribution of clear backpacks at CMS high schools, and more during Tuesday night’s meeting. Superintendent Winston said although COVID cases are slowing down among students and teachers, they’re still battling severe staffing shortages. “Our HR and our talent acquisition staff are working tirelessly to try to relieve our school-based staff by adding additional personnel. There’s we’re discussing additional efforts to retain current staff members and attract new talent to the district,” Winston said.

Three new COVID-19 testing sites opened in the area Tuesday following widespread complaints of hours-long waits by test seekers trying to get help in the area, the Mecklenburg County Health Department announced on Monday.

Here is a list of the positivity rates in the QCN viewing area.

ALEXANDER-44.18 (+12.46) <-HIGHEST IN AREA

ANSON-34.89 (+5.35)

ASHE-39.09 (+10.5)

AVERY-34.3 (+6.19)

BURKE-35.07 (+10.12)

CABARRUS-37.32 (4.39) (with 17 deaths in the last week)

CALDWELL-42.39 (+7.19)

CATAWBA-41.32 (+10.76) (with 15 deaths)

CLEVELAND-41.54 (7.1) (34.2 ON WEEKLY UPDATE) (reporting <10 deaths)

GASTON-42.68 (+6.38) (39.8 ON COUNTY SITE) (with 20 deaths)

IREDELL-41.18 (+8.81) (reporting <10 deaths)

LINCOLN-37.54 (+5.6)

MECKLENBURG-33.32 (-0.71) (COUNTY SITE NOT UPDATED YET) (with 36 deaths)

ROWAN-42.92 (+7.09) (with 11 deaths)

STANLY-35.53 (-0.17) (reporting <10 deaths)

UNION-42.93 (+4.53) (with 10 deaths)

WATAUGA-24.14 (+0.87) (reporting <10 deaths)