COVID-19 in NC: State again sets record with over 24k new cases; hospitalizations climb

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina once again set a new record for daily positive COVID-19 cases Thursday as hospitalizations continue to increase, according to recent data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

24,292 new cases were reported Thursday, data shows, topping the previous record set Wednesday. 1,787,906 total cases have been reported statewide.

3,293 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, NCDHHS said. That’s 194 more than previously reported.

(NCDHHS)

19,586 people have died from the virus in North Carolina.

74 percent of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Health officials report 70 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

The positivity rate in Mecklenburg County set a new record high Thursday at 32%.

Also setting new records across the state has been the turnout for COVID-19 testing.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said unprecedented transmission is driving the longer lines with county sites seeing five times more people this week compared to last year.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: