COVID-19 in NC: State again sets record with over 24k new cases; hospitalizations climb

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina once again set a new record for daily positive COVID-19 cases Thursday as hospitalizations continue to increase, according to recent data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
24,292 new cases were reported Thursday, data shows, topping the previous record set Wednesday. 1,787,906 total cases have been reported statewide.
3,293 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, NCDHHS said. That’s 194 more than previously reported.
19,586 people have died from the virus in North Carolina.
74 percent of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Health officials report 70 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.
The positivity rate in Mecklenburg County set a new record high Thursday at 32%.
Also setting new records across the state has been the turnout for COVID-19 testing.
Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said unprecedented transmission is driving the longer lines with county sites seeing five times more people this week compared to last year.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 7,556 positive cases and 119 related deaths
- Anson County – 4,485 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Avery County – 3,287 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Burke County – 17,722 positive cases and 253 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 40,174 positive cases and 381 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 15,647 positive cases and 233 related deaths
- Catawba County – 33,140 positive cases and 472 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 21,340 positive cases and 324 related deaths
- Gaston County – 47,798 positive cases and 657 related deaths
- Iredell County – 35,328 positive cases and 361 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 17,852 positive cases and 122 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 195,791 positive cases and 1,333 related deaths
- Rowan County – 30,257 positive cases and 500 related deaths
- Stanly County – 13,755 positive cases and 215 related deaths
- Union County – 43,897 positive cases and 394 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 12,565 positive cases and 205 related deaths