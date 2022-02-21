COVID-19 in NC: Smallest new case count in 2 months as omicron continues to recede

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Not since mid-December has North Carolina reported this small of a daily count of new COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,060 new cases Monday — the fewest in more than two months — along with patient counts in hospital that continued to plunge as the omicron surge continues to fade as quickly as it arrived.

NCDHHS also added nearly 24,000 doses of vaccine — the most in two weeks — to its running count of shots given.

The state added fewer new cases in the three days since Friday combined — under 10,000 of them — than it did on any of the first 30 days of January.

As a result, the seven-day average dropped for the 26th consecutive day. The state averaged just under 4,200 new cases a day over the past week — the fewest since Dec. 23. The current average is a drop of 87 percent from the peak of more than 32,000 on Jan. 18.

The count of hospitalized patients also fell for the 25th day in a row, dipping to 2,296. There were 341 fewer patients Monday than there were Friday, and the current total is the fewest since Dec. 30.

The state added 89 deaths, pushing the total to 22,237.

NCDHHS also says 10.7 percent of tests from Saturday confirmed new cases, a slight uptick after that rate was below 10 percent for the previous three days. But state health leaders have said the percent positive is less important than it was earlier in the pandemic because of the popularity of at-home tests that do not factor into that figure.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

3,369 first doses

8,540 second doses

319 single-shot J&J doses

11,767 booster doses

23,995 total doses