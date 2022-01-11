COVID-19 in NC: Positivity rate remains above 30%, nearly 4k hospitalized

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The COVID-19 positivity rate in North Carolina remained above 30% Tuesday, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
17,705 new cases were reported Tuesday, data shows, down from a record 29,069 cases recorded Saturday. 1,905,265 total cases have been reported statewide.
The positivity rate remained above 30% for the fifth straight day, standing at 30.5% as of Tuesday.
3,991 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, one shy of the record high set on January 13, 2021. That’s an increase of 141 patients since Monday.
19,706 people have died from the virus in North Carolina.
74 percent of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Health officials report 70 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.
New numbers released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Monday show nearly 700 staff members are out currently due to COVID-19 quarantines.
Mecklenburg County Public Health said in a statement that maintaining in-person instruction at schools is a priority for them, adding that they have helped hire additional staff to help handle COVID protocols within the district.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 7,943 positive cases and 119 related deaths
- Anson County – 4,681 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Avery County – 3,413 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Burke County – 18,457 positive cases and 253 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 42,380 positive cases and 384 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 16,357 positive cases and 233 related deaths
- Catawba County – 34,797 positive cases and 479 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 22,523 positive cases and 326 related deaths
- Gaston County – 50,101 positive cases and 659 related deaths
- Iredell County – 37,123 positive cases and 366 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 18,570 positive cases and 122 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 208,477 positive cases and 1,337 related deaths
- Rowan County – 31,681 positive cases and 503 related deaths
- Stanly County – 14,302 positive cases and 216 related deaths
- Union County – 46,230 positive cases and 401 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 13,104 positive cases and 207 related deaths