COVID-19 in NC: Positivity rate remains above 30%, nearly 4k hospitalized

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The COVID-19 positivity rate in North Carolina remained above 30% Tuesday, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

17,705 new cases were reported Tuesday, data shows, down from a record 29,069 cases recorded Saturday. 1,905,265 total cases have been reported statewide.

(NCDHHS)

The positivity rate remained above 30% for the fifth straight day, standing at 30.5% as of Tuesday.

3,991 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, one shy of the record high set on January 13, 2021. That’s an increase of 141 patients since Monday.

19,706 people have died from the virus in North Carolina.

74 percent of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Health officials report 70 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

New numbers released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Monday show nearly 700 staff members are out currently due to COVID-19 quarantines.

Mecklenburg County Public Health said in a statement that maintaining in-person instruction at schools is a priority for them, adding that they have helped hire additional staff to help handle COVID protocols within the district.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: