COVID-19 in NC: Positivity rate jumps to another record-high of 27.4%

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The COVID-19 positivity rate in North Carolina reached another all-time high Monday at 27.4%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

(NCDHHS)

12,989 new cases were reported Monday, data shows, down from a record-high 19,620 daily cases reported on New Year’s Day. 1,732,568 coronavirus cases have been reported in North Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 19,457 people have died from the virus statewide.

There are currently 2,722 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The trend of high positivity rates in North Carolina was echoed in Mecklenburg County, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health officials.

MCPH data shows the 7-day positivity rate in the county at 25.9%.

(Mecklenburg County Public Health)

The FDA announced Monday that children as young as 12 can get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC must still decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens.

