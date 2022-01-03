COVID-19 in NC: Positivity rate jumps to another record-high of 27.4%

Coronavirus in North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The COVID-19 positivity rate in North Carolina reached another all-time high Monday at 27.4%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

(NCDHHS)

12,989 new cases were reported Monday, data shows, down from a record-high 19,620 daily cases reported on New Year’s Day. 1,732,568 coronavirus cases have been reported in North Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

A total of 19,457 people have died from the virus statewide.

There are currently 2,722 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The trend of high positivity rates in North Carolina was echoed in Mecklenburg County, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health officials.

MCPH data shows the 7-day positivity rate in the county at 25.9%.

(Mecklenburg County Public Health)

The FDA announced Monday that children as young as 12 can get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC must still decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

  • Alexander County – 7,355 positive cases and 119 related deaths
  • Anson County – 4,331 positive cases and 86 related deaths
  • Avery County – 3,205 positive cases and 39 related deaths
  • Burke County – 17,360 positive cases and 253 related deaths
  • Cabarrus County – 39,154 positive cases and 376 related deaths
  • Caldwell County – 15,250 positive cases and 232 related deaths
  • Catawba County – 32,396 positive cases and 464 related deaths
  • Cleveland County – 20,677 positive cases and 324 related deaths
  • Gaston County – 46,673 positive cases and 653 related deaths
  • Iredell County – 34,294 positive cases and 348 related deaths
  • Lincoln County – 17,564 positive cases and 122 related deaths
  • Mecklenburg County – 188,500 positive cases and 1,315 related deaths
  • Rowan County – 29,719 positive cases and 499 related deaths
  • Stanly County – 13,341 positive cases and 212 related deaths
  • Union County – 42,568 positive cases and 390 related deaths
  • Wilkes County – 12,326 positive cases and 205 related deaths

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories