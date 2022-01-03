COVID-19 in NC: Positivity rate jumps to another record-high of 27.4%

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The COVID-19 positivity rate in North Carolina reached another all-time high Monday at 27.4%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
12,989 new cases were reported Monday, data shows, down from a record-high 19,620 daily cases reported on New Year’s Day. 1,732,568 coronavirus cases have been reported in North Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 19,457 people have died from the virus statewide.
There are currently 2,722 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The trend of high positivity rates in North Carolina was echoed in Mecklenburg County, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health officials.
MCPH data shows the 7-day positivity rate in the county at 25.9%.
The FDA announced Monday that children as young as 12 can get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC must still decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 7,355 positive cases and 119 related deaths
- Anson County – 4,331 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Avery County – 3,205 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Burke County – 17,360 positive cases and 253 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 39,154 positive cases and 376 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 15,250 positive cases and 232 related deaths
- Catawba County – 32,396 positive cases and 464 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 20,677 positive cases and 324 related deaths
- Gaston County – 46,673 positive cases and 653 related deaths
- Iredell County – 34,294 positive cases and 348 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 17,564 positive cases and 122 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 188,500 positive cases and 1,315 related deaths
- Rowan County – 29,719 positive cases and 499 related deaths
- Stanly County – 13,341 positive cases and 212 related deaths
- Union County – 42,568 positive cases and 390 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 12,326 positive cases and 205 related deaths