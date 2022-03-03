RALEIGH, N.C. — The rate that the most recent COVID-19 tests in North Carolina are coming back positive is lower than the goal rate for the first time in more than three months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday also added fewer than 2,400 new cases, and said the number of patients in hospitals kept dropping and is approaching 1,400. It also recorded another 54 deaths.

NCDHHS said 4.9 percent of tests Tuesday confirmed new cases — the first time since Nov. 24 that it dropped below the target rate of 5 percent set by health leaders at all levels.

During the worst of the now-subsiding omicron surge, that rate was well over 30 percent.

The 2,377 new cases are only slightly more than the total Wednesday and are a tick below the state’s daily average over the past week. North Carolina averaged just more than 2,400 new cases a day during the last seven days — more than six times fewer than it averaged one month ago.

The agency also reported 1,401 patients in hospitals, a drop of 64 from Wednesday. That total has dropped every day for five weeks. The current total is nearly a quarter of the more than 5,200 patients at the peak.The death total increased to 22,725.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT