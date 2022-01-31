COVID-19 IN NC: More than 4,800 hospitalized; positivity rate nearly 27%

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 4,800 people are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19 with the current positivity rate across the state standing at nearly 27 percent, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Jan. 31, 4,822 people are hospitalized, a decrease from 4,937 reported on Jan. 29, with 7,327 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday and 17,213 new cases reported on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Currently, the daily percent positive is coming in at 26.9 percent. To date, 20,757 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS.

Seventy-five percent of the adult population in NC has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Seventy-one percent of the adult population in NC have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or the one dose J&J, NCDHHS reports.

On Monday, Moderna said U.S. health regulators gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness.

The decision Monday by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization.

Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received full approval last summer.

Public health advocates initially hoped the distinction would boost public confidence in the shots. But there was no discernable bump in vaccinations after the Pfizer decision.