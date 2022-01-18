COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations at record high; state reaches 20k total deaths

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina continue to rise with a record 4,630 patients reported Tuesday as the virus’ death toll reached 20,000, according to the latest report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
31,902 new cases were also reported Tuesday. 2,130,403 total cases have been reported statewide.
The positivity rate also set a new record Tuesday, standing at 33.3%
Data shows that at least 70% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated. 74% of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 48% of adults have received a booster.
Local health experts said Tuesday that they hoped last weekend’s winter weather would have a positive effect on limiting the spread of the omicron variant in the Tar Heel State by preventing people from leaving home.
“Whether a couple of days is enough to stem the tide a little bit and reduce the spread – it might with omicron, Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said. “The incubation period is so short, three days. If we separate for three days, it might have some local impact. I just don’t know how long that’ll last once the roads open again and we’re back to mingling.”
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 8,551 positive cases and 120 related deaths
- Anson County – 5,253 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Avery County – 3,656 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Burke County – 19,916 positive cases and 260 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 46,288 positive cases and 403 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 17,908 positive cases and 233 related deaths
- Catawba County – 38,431 positive cases and 483 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 24,385 positive cases and 328 related deaths
- Gaston County – 54,331 positive cases and 672 related deaths
- Iredell County – 40,472 positive cases and 376 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 20,127 positive cases and 122 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 229,908 positive cases and 1,381 related deaths
- Rowan County – 34,496 positive cases and 515 related deaths
- Stanly County – 15,887 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Union County – 50,769 positive cases and 405 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 14,115 positive cases and 208 related deaths