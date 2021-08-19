COVID-19 in NC: 7,000+ new cases as state records 14,000th death

The state reported more than 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest one-day total in nearly seven months — while its count of hospitalized patients surpassed 3,000 for the first time since January.

North Carolina also reached 14,000 COVID deaths after reporting more than 50 for the second consecutive day, according to an update Thursday from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The 7,020 new cases were the most since Feb. 3, when a record 12,079 cases came in. The total Thursday kept the seven-day average above 5,000 for the seventh consecutive day and pushed it to 5,354 — its highest point since Feb. 9.

Health officials also said 3,083 COVID patients were in hospitals across the state — an increase of 151 from the 2,932 that were hospitalized Wednesday.

Hospitals have added a total of 1,186 COVID patients in just the last 11 days alone. The current total represents 77 percent of the peak of 3,992, set in mid-January.

The state also reported 53 deaths for a two-day total of 110 and increasing the death total to 14,005.

The only increase to a key vaccination percentage: The share of people 65 and older with at least one dose rose to 88 percent.

DOSE COUNT:

13,099 first doses

1,034 J&J single-shot doses

24,145 total doses