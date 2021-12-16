COVID-19 in NC: 4,000 new cases, most since October, as patient count in hospitals tops 1,600

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina — the highest single-day case count since early October.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday also said the total of hospitalized patients surged past 1,600 for the first time since late October while adding another 29 deaths.

With concerns about yet another spike during the holidays and the fast-spreading omicron variant, NCDHHS recorded 4,165 new cases.

It’s the most on one day since Oct. 9, when there were 4,236, and marks just the second time since then when the daily case county topped 4,000. The state’s daily average climbed slightly to 3,202 new cases per day.

The 1,604 patients in hospitals were an increase of 38 from Wednesday’s revised count, and mark the most since there were 1,606 on Oct. 23. The daily total in intensive care surpassed 400 for the fifth consecutive day. That also hadn’t happened since late October.

The boom in booster shots continued: Nearly three-fourths of the more than 40,000 vaccine doses added to the state’s counter since Wednesday were boosters.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT: