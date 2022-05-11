RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public leaders reported more than 17,000 new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina during the most recent week — an increase of about 5,000 from the previous seven days.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday also said the running count of patients in hospitals climbed 10 percent from April 30 to May 7 — the most recent day for which data was reported.

Those increases in cases and hospitalizations are the latest indications that North Carolina is in the midst of yet another surge.

State public health leaders update their COVID-19 dashboard every Wednesday with data that cover the seven-day period that ends the previous Saturday.

The addition of 17,092 new cases from May 1-7 include more than 3,000 on May 2 that marked the most in a single day since Feb. 16.

The state averaged 2,442 new cases per day during that week, the highest seven-day average since Feb. 22.

The running count of patients in hospitals topped out last week at 458 on both May 4 and May 5 — the largest such count since March 29.

There were 442 patients in hospitals May 7, an increase of 42 — or 10 percent — from the total April 30.

Among the seven key figures the state is focused, NCDHHS reported slight increases in the count of COVID particles in wastewater and a steady rate at which people are visiting emergency departments for COVID-like symptoms, with those once again accounting for 3 percent of those visits.

NCDHHS also reported a total of 24,588 deaths, an increase of 12 from last week.

The agency also says 54 percent of vaccinated people in the state have had at least one booster dose — a one-point increase from last week.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

(Since May 4)

6,011 first doses

4,779 second doses

486 single-shot J&J doses

35,781 booster doses

47,057 total doses