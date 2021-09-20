COVID-19 in NC: 161 more deaths reported, fewest new cases since Aug. 10

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State health officials are reporting the smallest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases in more than a month, even as another 161 deaths were reported.

While the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added nearly 16,000 new cases over the weekend, only 3,257 of them came in Monday — the fewest since Aug. 10, the last time there were fewer than 3,000 of them in one day.

The death total reached 15,776 after the third straight weekend with at least 100 reported. There were 172 last weekend.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus also continued its decline, with the 3,323 on Monday marking a one-day drop of 99, and the second straight day it fell by at least 90.

The patient count has fallen 13 percent in the 11 days since matching the apparent peak of the delta surge at 3,815 on Sept. 9 and has dropped on 10 of those days.

The state moved closer to administering its 11 millionth dose of vaccine, with the total count just 13,148 shy of the milestone.

DOSE COUNT:

19,995 first doses

3,768 one-shot J&J doses

47,996 total doses