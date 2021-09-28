COVID-19 booster shots being rolled out across Mecklenburg County; see where to get a shot

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Booster shots are being rolled out across the Charlotte area, starting this week.

Mecklenburg County Public Health offers booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Health Department clinic locations. Please bring your vaccine card with you. No documentation of eligibility is required.

Locations

Northwest Health Department , 2845 Beatties Ford Road

Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri: 8:30am-4:30pm

Wed: 8:30am-6:30pm

Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri: 8:30am-4:30pm

Wed: 8:30am-6:30pm

Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Mon–Fri: 8:30am-11:30am, 1:30pm-4:30pm

Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

VaxClinic Community Vaccine Clinics

Wednesdays beginning October 6 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 East Morehead St, 3pm-7pm

Scheduling encouraged but walk-ins welcome.

Other Charlotte area pharmacies and retailers are also offering booster shots. To look for places offering shots by zip code, please click here.

Boosters are currently available for adults at a high risk of COVID-19 complications who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. This includes people 65 and older, people with underlying health conditions and people who work in high-risk jobs like health care.

Boosters are available to these groups

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings.

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.

People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks.

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks.

This third shot is meant to “supercharge” antibody response.

Pfizer is the only shot that currently has a booster shot approved, but health officials say Moderna has submitted data to the FDA for its own booster shot and is awaiting approval.

Health officials say that people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots shouldn’t worry, as they still have “a high degree” of protection, and boosters will likely be approved for them later.

The CDC has released the following list of jobs considered “high risk” to clarify who qualifies for a booster: