County health leaders monitoring COVID vaccine usage, say no doses have been wasted

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Health leaders at the Mecklenburg County Health Department, Atrium Health and Novant Health say they are taking extra precautions to make sure every COVID-19 vaccine dose is used.

So far, leaders tell FOX 46 none of the doses have gone to waste or had to be thrown out.



The COVID-19 vaccine has to be held at a certain temperature and then thawed before being used. Once it is thawed it cannot be refrozen and it can only be held at room temperature for a few hours before becoming “spoiled.”



State leaders say more than 150,000 people have been vaccinated in North Carolina so far. FOX 46 has been in the Charlotte area as some people have waited in lines more than an hour-long just to get their first dose.

In rare cases, health leaders say some people have been no shows to their vaccine appointment.

“Especially towards the end of the day we are really thoughtful about how many vials are being taken out and the preparing and drawing up to really minimize the doses left at the end,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan.

If doses are left over, health leaders say they are not thrown away. Atrium, Novant, and Mecklenburg County have a standby list of staff who are eligible for the vaccine.

“We value the vaccine as a precious resource so we are going to do everything in our power not to waste any. We haven’t had to waste any at this point,” said Dr. Sid Fletcher from Novant Health.

Doctors say early on at clinics they realized the vials contained six doses, not the original five that was promised. There was a plan made almost from the start to ensure doses didn’t spoil.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Certainly we have gotten more sophisticated in terms of developing waitlists and other things like that. We have very careful monitoring as we go out through the day and look at these appointments and we sorta know what our no-show rate is and how much we can get per vial,” said Dr. Garry Little from Atrium Health.

Leaders at the Mecklenburg County Health Department say there are a few rare cases where people not within the current phase have been vaccinated.



CVS Pharmacy, who is helping administer the vaccine to long term care facilities, released the following statement to FOX 46 about how they are tracking COVID-19 vaccine dosages:



“We follow all CDC and manufacturer guidelines with regard to the proper storage and distribution of each COVID-19 vaccine. If one of our long-term care facility vaccination teams is onsite and cannot use doses remaining in a partially used vial or all doses requested by the facility, our team determines if the remaining doses will remain clinically viable and can be transported for use at another facility or for another eligible population. In the rare instance that doses have reached their expiration, they are disposed of per CDC and manufacturer guidelines.”

Latest headlines from FOX 46