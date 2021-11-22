Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in North Carolina

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2021 file photo a R.N. holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Gree, File)

(STACKER) – The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected.

But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus.

This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 767,692 COVID-19-related deaths and 47.4 million COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 18, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 58.9% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Nov. 17, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Stanly County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 182 (114 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (23,795 fully vaccinated)

— 29.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#49. Rowan County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.2% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 139 (198 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (56,905 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#48. Craven County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 49 (50 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (56,582 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#47. Alamance County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 149 (253 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (88,980 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#46. McDowell County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 17.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 79.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 114 (52 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (21,906 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#45. Lenoir County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 91 (51 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (27,321 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#44. Iredell County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 191 (347 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (85,644 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#43. Watauga County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.2% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 125 (70 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (27,927 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#42. Wayne County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 186 (229 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (56,920 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#41. Nash County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 70 (66 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (49,526 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#40. Avery County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 171 (30 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (8,661 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#39. Harnett County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.6% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 78 (106 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.2% (47,924 fully vaccinated)

— 34.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#38. Davie County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.6% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 131 (56 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (22,030 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#37. Cumberland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 138 (462 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (193,691 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#36. Surry County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 217 (156 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (34,092 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#35. New Hanover County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.2% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 72 (168 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (132,762 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#34. Cleveland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 143 (140 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (44,016 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#33. Columbus County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 42.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 79 (44 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (22,299 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#32. Robeson County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 71 (93 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (49,046 fully vaccinated)

— 30.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#31. Catawba County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 130 (207 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (79,825 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#30. Guilford County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 116 (623 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (295,127 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#29. Hertford County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 42 (10 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (10,130 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#28. Scotland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 89 (31 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (14,784 fully vaccinated)

— 20.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#27. Chowan County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 201 (28 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (6,935 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#26. Caldwell County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 130 (107 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (35,502 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#25. Forsyth County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 122 (465 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (211,827 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#24. Union County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 169 (405 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (117,824 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#23. Mecklenburg County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 107 (1,192 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (620,569 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#22. Carteret County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.5% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 115 (80 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (36,789 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#21. Buncombe County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 141 (368 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (155,377 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#20. Cabarrus County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 128 (278 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (107,523 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#19. Chatham County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 62 (46 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (38,156 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#18. Martin County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 134 (30 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (10,803 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#17. Johnston County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 150 (314 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (97,565 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#16. Moore County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 68 (69 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (52,745 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#15. Gaston County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 195 (438 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (102,252 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#14. Orange County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 73 (109 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.1% (101,094 fully vaccinated)

— 27.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#13. Durham County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 96 (310 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (201,818 fully vaccinated)

— 17.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#12. Wake County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 100 (1,117 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (713,611 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#11. Montgomery County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 136 (37 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (10,501 fully vaccinated)

— 28.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#10. Pender County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 163 (103 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (29,280 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#9. Bertie County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 81% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 90 (17 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (8,711 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#8. Beaufort County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 104 (49 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (23,527 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#7. Pitt County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 96 (173 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (87,066 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#6. Randolph County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 118 (170 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (57,154 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#5. Edgecombe County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 84 (43 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (22,237 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#4. Duplin County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 85 (50 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (22,373 fully vaccinated)

— 28.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#3. Onslow County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 47 (94 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (107,250 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#2. Polk County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 87 (18 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (8,483 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#1. Lee County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 68 (42 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (31,223 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina