Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in North Carolina

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates,” especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 17 reached 930,168 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now.

Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 16, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

1 / 50Canva

#50. Haywood County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.1% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 473 (295 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (35,344 fully vaccinated)

— -6.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

2 / 50Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Iredell County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 406 (739 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (94,694 fully vaccinated)

— -14.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

3 / 50James R Poston // Shutterstock

#48. Cherokee County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 563 (161 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (13,065 fully vaccinated)

— -24.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

4 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Rowan County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 419 (596 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (61,381 fully vaccinated)

— -28.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

5 / 50PatGallery // Shutterstock

#46. New Hanover County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 405 (949 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (146,909 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

6 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Rockingham County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 377 (343 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (45,606 fully vaccinated)

— -17.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

7 / 50EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Granville County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.4% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 417 (252 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (37,147 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

8 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lenoir County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 474 (265 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (30,281 fully vaccinated)

— -10.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

9 / 50RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#42. McDowell County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 24.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 72.1% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 782 (358 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (23,474 fully vaccinated)

— -15.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

10 / 50Canva

#41. Guilford County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 300 (1,614 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (322,940 fully vaccinated)

— -0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

11 / 50OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Cleveland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 442 (433 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (48,599 fully vaccinated)

— -18.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

12 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Davie County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 483 (207 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (24,245 fully vaccinated)

— -6.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

13 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Scotland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 324 (113 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (16,881 fully vaccinated)

— -20.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

14 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Bertie County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 338 (64 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (10,001 fully vaccinated)

— -12.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

15 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Forsyth County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 347 (1,328 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (231,880 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

16 / 50Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Martin County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.1% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 307 (69 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (10,884 fully vaccinated)

— -20.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

17 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. Durham County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 411 (1,320 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (224,429 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

18 / 50Canva

#33. Cumberland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 455 (1,526 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (196,166 fully vaccinated)

— -3.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

19 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wayne County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 353 (435 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (59,298 fully vaccinated)

— -20.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

20 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#31. Mecklenburg County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 313 (3,477 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (692,148 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

21 / 50Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wake County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 514 (5,717 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (803,721 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

22 / 50Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Union County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 351 (841 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (130,793 fully vaccinated)

— -10.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

23 / 50Canva

#28. Alleghany County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 512 (57 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (6,359 fully vaccinated)

— -5.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

24 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Surry County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 599 (430 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (35,741 fully vaccinated)

— -17.8% lower vaccination rate than North CarolinaGet all threeAd by Disney+ See More

25 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#26. Catawba County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 538 (859 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (84,819 fully vaccinated)

— -12.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

26 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#25. Buncombe County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 438 (1,144 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.5% (171,137 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

27 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Harnett County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 401 (545 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (57,248 fully vaccinated)

— -30.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

28 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Nash County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 361 (340 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (53,265 fully vaccinated)

— -6.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

29 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Johnston County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 451 (944 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (110,890 fully vaccinated)

— -12.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

30 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#21. Orange County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 428 (635 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.4% (111,976 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

31 / 50Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Burke County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 756 (684 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (41,154 fully vaccinated)

— -24.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

32 / 50Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Randolph County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 352 (506 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (62,056 fully vaccinated)

— -28.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

33 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#18. Moore County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 353 (356 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (57,749 fully vaccinated)

— -5.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

34 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gaston County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 470 (1,055 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (110,414 fully vaccinated)

— -18.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

35 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hertford County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 127 (30 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (11,051 fully vaccinated)

— -22.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

36 / 50PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cabarrus County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 285 (617 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (118,176 fully vaccinated)

— -9.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

37 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Chowan County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 237 (33 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (7,726 fully vaccinated)

— -8.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

38 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#13. Beaufort County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 489 (230 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (25,339 fully vaccinated)

— -11.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

39 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pender County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 86% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 438 (276 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (32,023 fully vaccinated)

— -16.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

40 / 50Canva

#11. Carteret County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 497 (345 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (44,184 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

41 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Polk County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 425 (88 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (8,835 fully vaccinated)

— -29.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

42 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Columbus County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 335 (186 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (23,708 fully vaccinated)

— -29.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

43 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sampson County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 639 (406 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (32,214 fully vaccinated)

— -16.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

44 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#7. Caldwell County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 552 (454 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (38,473 fully vaccinated)

— -22.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

45 / 50Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#6. Onslow County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.6% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 495 (979 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (117,922 fully vaccinated)

— -1.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

46 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Pitt County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 586 (1,060 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (94,765 fully vaccinated)

— -13.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

47 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Watauga County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 737 (414 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (31,277 fully vaccinated)

— -8.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

48 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Edgecombe County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 256 (132 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (23,955 fully vaccinated)

— -23.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

49 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Duplin County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,168 (686 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (26,612 fully vaccinated)

— -25.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#1. Lee County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 314 (194 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (33,312 fully vaccinated)

— -11.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina