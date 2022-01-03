Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in North Carolina

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Dec. 30 reached 823,307 COVID-19-related deaths and 53.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 61.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 33.1% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Dec. 29, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Craven County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 69 (70 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (58,953 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

2 / 50Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Iredell County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 120 (219 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (90,046 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

3 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Nash County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 99 (93 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (51,811 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

4 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Rockingham County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 70 (64 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (43,221 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

5 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Rowan County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 76 (108 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (59,538 fully vaccinated)

— 26.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

6 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Alamance County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 62 (105 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (93,730 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

7 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#44. Dare County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 80% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 81 (30 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (26,528 fully vaccinated)

— 26.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

8 / 50Canva

#43. Haywood County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 63 (39 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (34,144 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

9 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#42. Chatham County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 80% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 28 (21 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (41,202 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

10 / 50PatGallery // Shutterstock

#41. New Hanover County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 42.5% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 55 (130 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (140,225 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

11 / 50OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Cleveland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 82 (80 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (46,132 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

12 / 50Canva

#39. Avery County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 80% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 57 (10 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (9,011 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

13 / 50Canva

#38. Guilford County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.7% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 69 (368 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (310,841 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

14 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Chowan County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 93 (13 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (7,342 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

15 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Bertie County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 80% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 26 (5 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (9,171 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

16 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Polk County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 39 (8 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (8,803 fully vaccinated)

— 24.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

17 / 50Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Union County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 84 (202 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (125,417 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

18 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Harnett County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 63 (85 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (50,125 fully vaccinated)

— 34.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

19 / 50Canva

#32. Cumberland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 60 (200 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (201,517 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

20 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Montgomery County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 80% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 29 (8 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (10,969 fully vaccinated)

— 28.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

21 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Durham County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 52 (167 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (215,160 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

22 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#29. Moore County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 73 (74 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (54,914 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

23 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sampson County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 71 (45 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (30,623 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

24 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Forsyth County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 66 (254 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (223,760 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

25 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#26. Beaufort County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 53 (25 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (24,589 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

26 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hertford County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 42 (10 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (10,618 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

27 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Johnston County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 83 (174 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (102,976 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

28 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#23. Mecklenburg County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 96 (1,067 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (657,682 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

29 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Surry County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 174 (125 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (35,493 fully vaccinated)

— 12.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

30 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Davie County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 80% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 100 (43 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (23,102 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

31 / 50Canva

#20. Carteret County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 30 (21 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (37,987 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

32 / 50PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Cabarrus County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 74 (161 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (114,490 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

33 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#18. Buncombe County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 61 (159 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (165,995 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

34 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#17. Orange County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 51 (75 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (110,360 fully vaccinated)

— 31.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

35 / 50Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Randolph County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 116 (167 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (59,776 fully vaccinated)

— 26.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

36 / 50Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wake County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 87 (972 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (764,087 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#14. Catawba County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 84 (134 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (83,376 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

38 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lenoir County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 54 (30 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (28,680 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

39 / 50Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#12. Onslow County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.5% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 55 (109 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (111,350 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

40 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Columbus County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 40 (22 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (23,387 fully vaccinated)

— 25.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

41 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Pender County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 80% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 73 (46 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (30,553 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

42 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Gaston County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 101 (226 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (107,288 fully vaccinated)

— 15.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

43 / 50Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Burke County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 61 (55 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (40,273 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

44 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Duplin County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 53 (31 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (23,422 fully vaccinated)

— 29.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

45 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Edgecombe County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 27 (14 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (23,268 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

46 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Pitt County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more availability than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 63 (114 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (91,807 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

47 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Scotland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.7% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 49 (17 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (15,488 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

48 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#3. Caldwell County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 111 (91 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (36,981 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

49 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lee County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more full than North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 50 (31 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (32,884 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

50 / 50Canva

#1. Alleghany County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more full than North Carolina overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 80% full in North Carolina overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 135 (15 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (6,268 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina