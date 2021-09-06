Counties with the highest COVID death rate in North Carolina as of late August

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States as of September 1 had reached 640,914 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of August 31, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Yancey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (28 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #2,104 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,120 (2,190 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 681 (123 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

#49. Polk County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (33 total deaths)

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #2,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,613 (1,785 total cases)

— 25.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 357 (74 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

#48. Ashe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (45 total deaths)

— 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,990 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,856 (2,681 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 463 (126 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

#47. Haywood County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (108 total deaths)

— 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,890 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,001 (5,609 total cases)

— 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 457 (285 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

#46. Alamance County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (294 total deaths)

— 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,885 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,790 (21,680 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 428 (726 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

#45. Randolph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (255 total deaths)

— 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (8 new deaths, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,118 (17,409 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (507 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

#44. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (20 total deaths)

— 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,845 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,400 (1,168 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 784 (88 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

#43. Burke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (164 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,815 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,522 (12,235 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 713 (645 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

#42. Hyde County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (9 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,810 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,645 (723 total cases)

— 27.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 567 (28 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

#41. Stokes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (83 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,809 (4,928 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (147 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

#40. Sampson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (116 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,149 (9,624 total cases)

— 31.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 649 (412 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

#39. Wilkes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (129 total deaths)

— 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,715 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.8 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,391 (8,477 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 507 (347 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

#38. Graham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (16 total deaths)

— 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,911 (921 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 971 (82 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

#37. Person County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (77 total deaths)

— 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,638 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,423 (4,116 total cases)

— 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 319 (126 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

#36. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (43 total deaths)

— 44.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,604 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,193 (2,000 total cases)

— 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (102 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

#35. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (247 total deaths)

— 46.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,568 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,788 (13,283 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (402 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

#34. Catawba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (325 total deaths)

— 48.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,534 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,540 (23,199 total cases)

— 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 553 (882 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

#33. Vance County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (92 total deaths)

— 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,500 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,285 (5,471 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (132 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

#32. Moore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (209 total deaths)

— 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (2 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,026 (11,123 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (412 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

#31. Rockingham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (190 total deaths)

— 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,370 (9,438 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 423 (385 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

#30. Gaston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (474 total deaths)

— 54.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,437 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (6 new deaths, -62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,308 (32,126 total cases)

— 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 610 (1,370 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

#29. Nash County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (201 total deaths)

— 55.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,423 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,694 (12,913 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (322 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

#28. Bladen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (72 total deaths)

— 60.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.3 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,415 (4,717 total cases)

— 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 694 (227 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

#27. Pasquotank County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (88 total deaths)

— 61.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,811 (3,907 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (131 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

#26. Martin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (50 total deaths)

— 62.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,329 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,692 (2,848 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 557 (125 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

#25. Edgecombe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (115 total deaths)

— 62.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,326 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,570 (6,470 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (233 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

#24. Beaufort County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (106 total deaths)

— 65.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,555 (5,430 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 496 (233 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

#23. Lenoir County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (131 total deaths)

— 70.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,216 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,259 (7,418 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (305 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

#22. Halifax County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (118 total deaths)

— 72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,033 (6,518 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (218 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

#21. Wilson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (193 total deaths)

— 72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,189 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,489 (11,034 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 367 (300 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

#20. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (50 total deaths)

— 73.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,184 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,593 (2,864 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 517 (109 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

#19. Stanly County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (150 total deaths)

— 74.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,000 (9,421 total cases)

— 30.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 664 (417 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

#18. Rowan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (341 total deaths)

— 75.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (5 new deaths, -58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,151 (21,528 total cases)

— 31.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,012 (1,438 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

#17. Robeson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (316 total deaths)

— 76.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,121 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (7 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,435 (21,468 total cases)

— 42.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 778 (1,016 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

#16. Bertie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (46 total deaths)

— 77.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,809 (2,048 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (85 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

#15. Anson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (60 total deaths)

— 78.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,100 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,505 (3,057 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (111 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

#14. Cleveland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (245 total deaths)

— 82.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (6 new deaths, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,617 (14,317 total cases)

— 26.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 711 (696 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

#13. Alexander County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (95 total deaths)

— 84.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #1,018 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.7 (7 new deaths, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,020 (5,257 total cases)

— 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 579 (217 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

#12. Surry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (183 total deaths)

— 86.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,580 (9,748 total cases)

— 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (249 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

#11. Richmond County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (116 total deaths)

— 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #961 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,228 (5,930 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 482 (216 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

#10. Duplin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (152 total deaths)

— 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #960 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (1 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,864 (8,144 total cases)

— 20.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (345 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

#9. Chowan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (37 total deaths)

— 93.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,687 (1,769 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 567 (79 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

#8. Hertford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (65 total deaths)

— 100.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #832 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,862 (2,335 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (63 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

#7. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (32 total deaths)

— 101.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #826 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,174 (1,294 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (62 new cases, +77% change from previous week)

#6. Scotland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (96 total deaths)

— 101.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,468 (4,690 total cases)

— 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 457 (159 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

#5. Jones County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (29 total deaths)

— 124.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #601 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,893 (1,026 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 361 (34 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

#4. Columbus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (173 total deaths)

— 127.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #565 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (3 new deaths, -62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,466 (8,585 total cases)

— 34.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 831 (461 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#3. Northampton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (62 total deaths)

— 132.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,784 (2,101 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (48 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

#2. Rutherford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (232 total deaths)

— 152.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #397 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.4 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,239 (8,874 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 527 (353 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

#1. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (99 total deaths)

— 165.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

— #324 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,973 (3,797 total cases)

— 21.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 405 (110 new cases, +41% change from previous week)