Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina

(STACKER) – As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States as of Nov. 12 had reached 759,921 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 46.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Nov. 11, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. McDowell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (21,773 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (7,426 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (132 total deaths)

— 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,014 (8,700 total cases)

— 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#49. Ashe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (12,953 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (4,674 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (49 total deaths)

— 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,800 (3,482 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#48. Pitt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (86,477 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (20,324 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (143 total deaths)

— 54.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,550 (29,913 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#47. Martin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (10,732 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (4,107 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (74 total deaths)

— 88.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,390 (3,678 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#46. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (21,094 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (6,401 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (72 total deaths)

— 6.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,107 (5,759 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#45. Lenoir County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (27,162 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (9,212 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (162 total deaths)

— 65.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,080 (9,556 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#44. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (117,199 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (24,675 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (349 total deaths)

— 16.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,352 (36,823 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#43. Avery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (8,599 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.5% (3,156 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (39 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,908 (2,793 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#42. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (5,504 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (2,863 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (36 total deaths)

— 83.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,825 (1,665 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#41. Currituck County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (13,654 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 94.4% (4,294 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (27 total deaths)

— 44.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,258 (2,848 total cases)

— 28.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#40. Chowan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (6,860 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.0% (2,712 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (42 total deaths)

— 72.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,575 (2,311 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#39. Cabarrus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (106,847 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (23,680 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (344 total deaths)

— 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,386 (33,304 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#38. Watauga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (27,779 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (6,936 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (39 total deaths)

— 60.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,012 (6,748 total cases)

— 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#37. Swain County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (7,084 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.0% (2,326 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (24 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,937 (1,989 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#36. Catawba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (79,368 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.0% (24,795 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (430 total deaths)

— 54.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,967 (28,667 total cases)

— 26.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#35. Beaufort County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (23,349 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.4% (9,388 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (126 total deaths)

— 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,545 (7,305 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#34. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (30,982 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.4% (8,776 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (110 total deaths)

— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,402 (9,515 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#33. Transylvania County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (17,249 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (7,323 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (48 total deaths)

— 20.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,424 (3,928 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#32. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (9,896 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (3,601 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (33 total deaths)

— 4.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,270 (2,421 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#31. Vance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (22,441 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (7,009 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (102 total deaths)

— 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,574 (6,936 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#30. Cherokee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (14,474 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.0% (7,329 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (77 total deaths)

— 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,304 (4,665 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#29. Pamlico County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (6,442 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.4% (3,108 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (26 total deaths)

— 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,665 (1,739 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#28. Chatham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (37,993 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (13,366 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (93 total deaths)

— 28.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,185 (6,840 total cases)

— 35.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#27. Person County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (20,142 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (6,501 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (87 total deaths)

— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,072 (5,162 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#26. Davie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (21,910 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.4% (7,369 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (80 total deaths)

— 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,250 (6,534 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#25. Camden County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (5,598 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.8% (1,371 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (8 total deaths)

— 57.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,886 (1,183 total cases)

— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#24. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (11,195 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.2% (3,988 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (60 total deaths)

— 57.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,963 (2,820 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#23. Henderson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (61,104 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (23,726 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (213 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,174 (15,469 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#22. Nash County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (49,076 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.4% (15,158 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (234 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,310 (15,380 total cases)

— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#21. Haywood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (32,430 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (12,688 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (148 total deaths)

— 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,183 (7,592 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#20. Moore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (52,473 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.1% (21,075 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (249 total deaths)

— 41.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,658 (13,778 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#19. Alamance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (88,500 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.3% (24,189 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (348 total deaths)

— 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,747 (26,692 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#18. Carteret County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (36,509 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (14,328 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (83 total deaths)

— 32.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,209 (8,482 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#17. Alleghany County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (5,926 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (2,369 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 54 (6 total deaths)

— 69.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,780 (1,646 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#16. Onslow County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (106,115 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.8% (17,649 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (269 total deaths)

— 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,271 (30,227 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#15. Macon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (19,476 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.6% (8,444 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (73 total deaths)

— 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,053 (5,039 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#14. Guilford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (293,469 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.9% (70,845 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (894 total deaths)

— 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,817 (68,852 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#13. Craven County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (55,961 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.6% (18,212 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (157 total deaths)

— 12.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,073 (14,374 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#12. Forsyth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (210,666 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.0% (52,703 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (570 total deaths)

— 14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,706 (52,396 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#11. Mecklenburg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (616,704 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.3% (108,912 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (1,260 total deaths)

— 35.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,308 (158,871 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#10. Granville County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (33,616 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (8,210 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (102 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,322 (8,052 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#9. New Hanover County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (132,086 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.5% (36,466 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (292 total deaths)

— 28.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,311 (28,866 total cases)

— 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#8. Brunswick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (80,501 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (38,183 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (243 total deaths)

— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,528 (16,465 total cases)

— 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#7. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (192,315 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.1% (34,822 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (481 total deaths)

— 18.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,857 (46,493 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#6. Hyde County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (2,898 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.2% (938 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (12 total deaths)

— 38.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,852 (832 total cases)

— 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#5. Buncombe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (154,698 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.8% (43,232 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (430 total deaths)

— 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,987 (28,696 total cases)

— 22.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#4. Durham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (200,832 fully vaccinated)

— 17.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.5% (38,288 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (261 total deaths)

— 53.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,901 (35,045 total cases)

— 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#3. Wake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (710,425 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.9% (124,402 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (894 total deaths)

— 54.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,763 (130,776 total cases)

— 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#2. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (100,728 fully vaccinated)

— 27.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 96.3% (20,842 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (111 total deaths)

— 57.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,053 (11,957 total cases)

— 43.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#1. Dare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (25,286 fully vaccinated)

— 28.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (8,849 fully vaccinated)

— 21.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 38 (14 total deaths)

— 78.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,627 (3,933 total cases)

— 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina