Coronavirus vaccine in NC: Who’s getting it first this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are headed to North Carolina medical centers.
Week-1 shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the state during the week of Dec. 14.
Atrium Health announced that the first doses of the vaccine arrived at its main campus just before 11:15 a.m. Monday.
The list below includes all week-1 shipments.
COVID-19 VACCINE SHIPMENTS BEGINS IN HISTORIC EFFORT
“Week 2 allocations will allow us to get vaccine to more locations and every county in NC,” the state DHHS said. “In week 2 we are expecting to receive both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.”
|Hospital
|Week 1 Allocations – Doses
|Blue Ridge HealthCare Hospitals, Inc
|975
|Caldwell Memorial Hospital
|975
|Cape Fear Valley Health System
|2925
|Hoke Hospital
|975
|Bladen County Hospital
|975
|CarolinaEast Medical Center
|975
|Carteret County General Hospital
|975
|Catawba Valley Medical Center
|975
|Frye Regional Medical Center
|975
|DLP Wilson Medical Center
|975
|Duke Raleigh Hospital
|1950
|Duke Regional Hospital
|1950
|Duke University Hospital
|2925
|Moore Regional Hospital
|1950
|CaroMont Regional Medical Center
|1950
|Granville Health System
|975
|Betsy Johnson Hospital
|975
|Haywood Regional Medical Center
|975
|Margaret R Pardee Memorial Hospital (Henderson County Hospital Corporation)
|975
|Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital
|975
|Iredell Health System
|975
|Johnston Health Services Corporation d.b.a. Johnston Health
|1950
|MH Mission Health, LLLP
|2925
|Nash UNC Health Care
|975
|New Hanover Regional Medical Center
|2925
|Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
|2925
|Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
|2925
|Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
|975
|Onslow Memorial Hospital, Inc.
|975
|Randolph Hospital, Inc DBA Randolph Health
|975
|Rex Hospital, Inc
|2925
|Rutherford Regional Health System, Duke LifePoint
|975
|Southeastern Regional Medical Center
|975
|CMC Enterprise
|2925
|Atrium Health Cabarrus (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|1950
|Atrium Health Pineville (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|1950
|Atrium Health Union (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|1950
|Atrium Health Cleveland (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|975
|Atrium Health Lincoln (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|975
|Atrium Health Mercy, a facility of Carolinas Medical Center (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|975
|Atrium Health University City (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|975
|Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
|2925
|Wesley Long Hospital
|1950
|Alamance Regional Medical Center, Inc.
|975
|UNC Lenoir Health Care
|975
|UNC Medical Center
|2925
|Vidant Medical Center
|2925
|Vidant North Hospital
|975
|Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
|2925
|High Point Medical Center
|975
|WakeMed Raleigh Campus
|2925
|WakeMed Cary Hospital
|975
|Wayne Memorial Hospital
|975
Vaccination Rollout Plan: Those most at risk get it first
Phase 1a
- Every health care worker at high risk for exposure to COVID-19—doctors, nurses, and all who interact and care for patients with COVID-19, including those who clean areas used by patients, and those giving vaccines to these workers.
- Long-Term Care staff and residents— people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes.
Phase 1b
- Adults with two or more chronic conditions that put them at risk of severe illness as defined by the CDC, including conditions like cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes, among others.
- Adults at high risk of exposure including essential frontline workers (police, food processing, teachers), health care workers, and those living in prisons, homeless shelters, migrant and fishery housing with 2+ chronic conditions.
- Those working in prisons, jails and homeless shelters (no chronic conditions requirement).
Phase 2
- Essential frontline workers, health care workers, and those living in prisons, homeless shelters or migrant and fishery housing.
- Adults 65+
- Adults under 65 with one chronic condition that puts them at risk of severe illness as defined by the CDC.
Phase 3
- College and university students.
- K-12 students when there is an approved vaccine for children.
- Those employed in jobs that are critical to society and at lower risk of exposure.
Phase 4
- Everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination.
