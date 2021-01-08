Coronavirus in North Carolina: For second day in a row, NC adds more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 3,960 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Jan. 7, 2021, North Carolina reported its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 10,398 new cases reported, exceeding the state’s previous highest day, 9,527, set on Jan. 1.
10,028 new cases were reported on Friday.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 602,774, and 7,328 people have died. 548,133 are molecular positive cases, and 54,641 are antigen-positive cases.
NCDHHS says that 13.9% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 7,351,909 coronavirus tests completed.
4,238 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,710 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.
As of Monday, Jan. 4, there have been 487,090 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people, keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 2,889 positive cases and 31 related deaths
- Anson County – 1,599 positive cases and 30 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,452 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Burke County – 6,783 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 12,637 positive cases and 162 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 6,576 positive cases and 31 related deaths
- Catawba County – 12,279 positive cases and 175 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 7,617 positive cases and 155 related deaths
- Gaston County – 17,439 positive cases and 260 related deaths
- Iredell County – 10,592 positive cases and 104 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 6,106 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 69,101 positive cases and 607 related deaths
- Rowan County – 10,263 positive cases and 186 related deaths
- Stanly County – 4,850 positive cases and 92 related deaths
- Union County – 14,324 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 4,368 positive cases and 79 related deaths
