Coronavirus in North Carolina: 1,500+ new positive cases, 42 additional deaths reported in 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,123 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 1 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 1,545 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a decrease from 1,979 reported on Thursday, NCDHHS said.

The state has reported that 5,253 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,053 are in use. 6,003 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,939,812 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8% of those tests have been positive across the state.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 132,812, and 2,134 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 3, there have been 105,093 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 50 percent of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in North Carolina were reported in July.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, North Carolina saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

North Carolina is joining with six other states to try to secure more rapid tests to determine if someone is positive for COVID-19, committing to purchasing 500,000 of those tests.

The Rockefeller Foundation is working with the states in an effort to ramp up testing nationally and demonstrate to companies that produce the rapid tests that there is enough demand to support increasing their production.

The other states involved in the agreement include: Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan and Louisiana.

Gov. Roy Cooper said the purpose is “to explore ways to leverage our buying power or our collective power to be able to get more testing into our states because of a lack of a federal strategy.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina would stay in Phase 2 for five more weeks. Cooper said the state is using the “dimmer switch” method to gradually open. He said he refuses to open now out of fear that cases will dramatically spike.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 21,876 positive cases and 225 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,263 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Union County – 3,016 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Anson County – 317 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,026 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,549 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,148 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,782 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,143 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Lincoln County – 825 positive cases and 9 deaths

Catawba County – 2,074 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Alexander County – 288 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,633 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,197 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Wilkes County – 780 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Avery County – 90 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 277 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 152 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android