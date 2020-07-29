Coronavirus in NC: Number of hospitalization hits new record, nears 1,300; Number of cases passes 117,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

A new record was set for the second consecutive day for current patients in the hospital with 1,291.

NCDHHS said 1,763 more cases and a troubling 45 additional deaths are being reported since Tuesday. There are now 117,850 total confirmed cases and 1,865 related deaths statewide.

Nearly 1.7 million tests have been administered so far.

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting a private school in the Raleigh area on Wednesday to discuss the importance of reopening schools for in-person instruction.

On Tuesday Governor Roy Cooper issued an order that will ban alcohol sales at restaurants past 11 p.m. effective this Friday.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 19,924 positive cases and 192 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,805 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Union County – 2,611 positive cases and 39 related deaths

Anson County – 295 positive cases and 2 related death

Stanly County – 827 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,248 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,913 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,565 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Cleveland County – 910 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Lincoln County – 692 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,801 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Alexander County – 258 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,488 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,022 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Wilkes County – 713 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Avery County – 72 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 218 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 97 positive cases and 1 related death

