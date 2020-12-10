Coronavirus in NC: Trend of record-high hospitalizations continues across the state

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus data on Thursday.

Statewide, 5,556 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now 416,083 confirmed cases statewide. 5,714 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations also remain at a record level with 2,444 patients currently in the hospital.

The infection rate fell to 10.5% after a record-setting 11.7% on Wednesday. NCDHHS says they want to see that number dip below 5.

Starting Friday, North Carolina will implement a 10 p.m. curfew, advising North Carolinians to limit travel between then and 6 a.m. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools announced on Tuesday students in grades K-12 will shift back to full remote learning through at least mid-January.

According to NCDHSS Secretary Mandy Cohen, the state does not know an exact number of how many vaccines will be delivered in shipments outside of the roughly 85,000 expected in the initial delivery.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 49,234 positive cases and 479 related deaths

Gaston County – 11,771 positive cases and 193 related deaths

Union County – 9,186 positive cases and 81 related deaths

Anson County – 1,051 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,371 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 8,241 positive cases and 111 related deaths

Rowan County – 6,685 positive cases and 145 related deaths

Iredell County – 6,806 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,972 positive cases and 116 related deaths

Lincoln County – 4,045 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 8,197 positive cases and 105 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,940 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Burke County – 4,813 positive cases and 69 related deaths

Caldwell County – 4,161 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,056 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Avery County – 1,114 positive cases and 11 deaths

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE