CORONAVIRUS IN NC: Total deaths top 3,000 statewide; 1,532 new cases reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Within 24 hours, NCDHHS reported 1,532 people tested positive for COVID-19, an increase from the 1,222 reported on Thursday.

Hospitalizations rose slightly from Thursday to 938 patients.

According to state health officials, there is now a total of 182,286 COVID-19 lab-confirmed cases.

Recovery numbers were reported late Monday afternoon, as they are each week. 156,652 patients have recovered so far. The positive test percentage is 5.3.

33 additional deaths were reported on Thursday, raising the state total to 3,023.

LabCorp said on Tuesday they are launching a combined test for COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. RSV is a respiratory virus. The clinical lab has also submitted to the FDA an at-home test kit version, which has not yet been authorized. LabCorp is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

On Monday, NCDHHS said a delay in hospitalization data being reported to them was the reason there was such a low number. Under 800 patients were reported to be in the hospital, the first time the number dipped under 800 in more than two months.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 26,683 positive cases and 331 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,464 positive cases and 68 related deaths

Union County – 4,300 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Anson County – 499 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,655 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,524 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,005 positive cases and 79 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,523 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,792 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,302 positive cases and 13 deaths

Catawba County – 2,785 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Alexander County – 464 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,956 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,502 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,097 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Avery County – 228 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 508 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 238 positive cases and 1 related death

