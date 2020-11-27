Coronavirus in NC: Total cases top 350k statewide; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, health officials released data from Thursday and Friday.

According to state health officials, 4,174 cases were reported on Thursday and 3,834 more cases were reported Friday, raising the state tally to 354,514. The infection rate stands at 7.3%.

1,780 patients remain hospitalized. To date, 5,210 people have died from the virus.

As of Monday, 293,555 patients are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

Governor Roy Cooper’s tightened statewide mask mandate went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday as the state works to slow the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Thanksgiving.

While the new Executive Order only requires masks in public, the governor still encouraged mask use in private settings.

According to the executive order, face-coverings must now be worn while exercising indoors, and outside within six feet of a person who doesn’t live in the same household.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 42,495 positive cases and 443 related deaths

Gaston County – 9,997 positive cases and 181 related deaths

Union County – 7,622 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Anson County – 905 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,921 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 6,783 positive cases and 107 related deaths

Rowan County – 5,577 positive cases and 130 related deaths

Iredell County – 5,396 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,205 positive cases and 108 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,369 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 6,691 positive cases and 85 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,579 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Burke County – 3,849 positive cases and 64 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,463 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,620 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Avery County – 913 positive cases and 8 deaths

