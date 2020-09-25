Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 200,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

State health officials said 1,693 more cases and 53 additional deaths are being reported since Wednesday. There are now 204,331 confirmed cases and 3,409 related deaths statewide.

More than 176,000 of those patients have recovered, NCDHHS said.

The infection rate rose at 5.2 percent. State health officials said 903 patients currently remain in the hospital. More than 2.9 million tests have been administered.

This week, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the next phase in re-opening up the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Large outdoor venues that can hold over 10,000 seats, such as Bank of America Stadium, will be able to open at 7-percent capacity.

NCDHHS announced that it has released an app that will notify users when and where they may have been exposed to the virus. The app is called ‘SlowCOVIDNC.’ It leverages Google’s and Apple’s Exposure Notification System.

Mecklenburg County released its latest statistics this week. More than half of the county’s deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Eight out of 10 virus patients have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 28,416 positive cases and 350 related deaths

Gaston County – 5,087 positive cases and 81 related deaths

Union County – 4,750 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Anson County – 577 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Stanly County – 1,891 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,966 positive cases and 68 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,325 positive cases and 94 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,045 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,176 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,575 positive cases and 14 deaths

Catawba County – 3,129 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Alexander County – 516 positive cases and 7 death

Burke County – 2,104 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,653 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,201 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Avery County – 348 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 816 positive cases and 1 death

Ashe County – 266 positive cases and 1 related death

