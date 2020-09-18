CORONAVIRUS IN NC: Total cases top 190,000 statewide; percent positive rate near 5%

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

State health officials said 1,443 more cases and 27 additional deaths are being reported since Thursday. There are now 191,019 confirmed cases and 3,207 deaths statewide. The percent positive rate fell slightly from Thursday to 5.1 percent.

New recovery statistics were released late Monday and now stand at 167,257.

More than 2.7 million tests have been administered so far.

State Health Secretary Mandy Cohen announced on Tuesday an additional testing vendor, Optum Serve, that will provide resources for the state to continue testing capacity. “Testing is a core element of North Carolina’s response to this pandemic, and that means making sure cost and access challenges never act as a barrier to a needed test. As we continue expanding free community testing options, we’re helping North Carolinians to stay informed about their health and help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Cohen said.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 27,346 positive cases and 339 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,782 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Union County – 4,532 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Anson County – 547 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Stanly County – 1,778 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,717 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,136 positive cases and 86 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,634 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,970 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,427 positive cases and 14 deaths

Catawba County – 2,934 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Alexander County – 479 positive cases and 4 death

Burke County – 2,002 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,551 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,143 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Avery County – 317 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 565 positive cases and 1 deaths

Ashe County – 246 positive cases and 1 related death

