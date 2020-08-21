Coronavirus in NC: Total cases top 150,000; hospitalizations remain over 1,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

2,008 more cases and 29 additional deaths are being reported since Wednesday. There are now 151,912 confirmed cases and 2,494 related deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations remained over 1,000 for the fourth straight day with 1,015 patients.

Most state school districts began the academic school year this week, albeit virtually. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is doing fully remote learning. Union and Iredell counties are partially back to the classroom.

As of Monday, Aug. 17, there have been 127,749 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 23,809 positive cases and 269 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,746 positive cases and 59 related deaths

Union County – 3,600 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Anson County – 395 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,345 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,906 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,466 positive cases and 54 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,123 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,422 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Lincoln County – 984 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,391 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Alexander County – 358 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,775 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,336 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Wilkes County – 956 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Avery County – 116 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 367 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 180 positive cases and 1 related death

