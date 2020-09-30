CORONAVIRUS IN NC: Total cases surpass 210k statewide; 956 hospitalized

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

1,495 more cases and 38 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 210,632 confirmed cases and 3,494 related death statewide.

The positive test percentage increased to up to 6.5. Last week it was down to 4.6. 956 patients remain in the hospital. The state surpassed 3 million tests administered.

Gov. Cooper said on Tuesday that North Carolina has distributed over $2.6 billion in relief funds with about $536 million to support both public and private education.

Mecklenburg County released its latest data on Tuesday. Almost all deaths have occurred in people ages 60 or older. All deaths, except 5, occurred among adults with underlying health conditions.

On Monday NCDHHS released the latest recovery numbers. 184,422 patients have now recovered. President Trump also announced on Monday that he is making a proposal to send millions of test kits to states across the country.

A grim milestone was reported on Monday as the global death toll surpassed one million, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has been keeping track of the data since the pandemic began.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 28,975 positive cases and 356 related deaths

Gaston County – 5,275 positive cases and 85 related deaths

Union County – 4,893 positive cases and 59 related deaths

Anson County – 616 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,014 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,074 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,421 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,100 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,290 positive cases and 65 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,687 positive cases and 14 deaths

Catawba County – 3,217 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Alexander County – 534 positive cases and 7 death

Burke County – 2,142 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,681 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,258 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Avery County – 362 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 905 positive cases and 1 death

Ashe County – 269 positive cases and 1 related death

