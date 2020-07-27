Coronavirus in NC: Testing takes a dip; Trump set to visit biotech lab near Raleigh

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
Testing took a significant dip on Monday, down nearly 8,000 from Sunday. 1,169 patients remain in the hospital.
1,625 more cases and five additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 114,338 confirmed cases and 1,790 related deaths statewide.
President Trump will be in North Carolina on Monday. He will be visiting a biotech company, Fujifilm, in the Raleigh area to get a closer look at work at a potential vaccine.
This weekend Mecklenburg County implemented a ban on alcohol sales at restaurants past 11 p.m. until further notice.
On Sunday Gov. Cooper took some shots at the current administration’s handling of the pandemic while stumping for presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Phase 2 is set to expire on August 7.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 19,480 positive cases and 184 related deaths
- Gaston County – 2,736 positive cases and 25 related deaths
- Union County – 2,533 positive cases and 37 related deaths
- Anson County – 287 positive cases and 2 related death
- Stanly County – 793 positive cases and 6 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 2,184 positive cases and 38 related deaths
- Rowan County – 1,876 positive cases and 46 related deaths
- Iredell County – 1,521 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 878 positive cases and 13 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 651 positive cases and 2 deaths
- Catawba County – 1,739 positive cases and 15 related deaths
- Alexander County – 256 positive cases and 2 death
- Burke County – 1,439 positive cases and 24 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 981 positive cases and 7 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 701 positive cases and 9 related deaths
- Avery County – 61 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 213 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 88 positive cases and 1 related death
