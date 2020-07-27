Coronavirus in NC: Testing takes a dip; Trump set to visit biotech lab near Raleigh

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Testing took a significant dip on Monday, down nearly 8,000 from Sunday. 1,169 patients remain in the hospital.

1,625 more cases and five additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 114,338 confirmed cases and 1,790 related deaths statewide.

President Trump will be in North Carolina on Monday. He will be visiting a biotech company, Fujifilm, in the Raleigh area to get a closer look at work at a potential vaccine.

This weekend Mecklenburg County implemented a ban on alcohol sales at restaurants past 11 p.m. until further notice.

On Sunday Gov. Cooper took some shots at the current administration’s handling of the pandemic while stumping for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Phase 2 is set to expire on August 7.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 19,480 positive cases and 184 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,736 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Union County – 2,533 positive cases and 37 related deaths

Anson County – 287 positive cases and 2 related death

Stanly County – 793 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,184 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,876 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,521 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Cleveland County – 878 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Lincoln County – 651 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,739 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Alexander County – 256 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,439 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Caldwell County – 981 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Wilkes County – 701 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Avery County – 61 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 213 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 88 positive cases and 1 related death

