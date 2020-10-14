Coronavirus in NC: Surge continues with nearly 2K more cases Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

1,926 more cases and two additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 236,407 confirmed cases and 3,856 related deaths statewide. Over 206,000 people have recovered.

The rate of infection has also risen to 6.6%.

Gov. Roy Cooper and Dan Forest will hold their first and only debate Wednesday night for the 2020 election.

Two big events are expected in North Carolina on Thursday. Charlotte will host vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and President Trump is expected to hold a gathering in Greenville. Details of both events are still unknown.

Early voting in Charlotte Mecklenburg begins on Thursday and numerous social distancing restrictions have been put in place.

On Tuesday State Health Secretary Mandy Cohen provided a COVID-19 update and was joined by members of the restaurant industry to try to encourage businesses to continue to follow social distancing and capacity restrictions. Multiple restaurants in the Charlotte area including Ciros, Zeppelin, and Carpe Diem have closed permanently or indefinitely, citing the pandemic.

NCDHHS releases new cluster data Tuesday. Covenant Day School, a childcare facility in Mecklenburg, has 7 cases including 4 children who have tested positive.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: