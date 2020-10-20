Coronavirus in NC: Statewide death total nears 4K; hospitalizations climb

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
State health officials said 1,578 more cases and 53 additional deaths are being reported since Monday. There are now 248,750 confirmed cases and 3,992 related deaths statewide.
At least 218,541 patients in North Carolina have recovered so far.
Hospitalizations climbed to 1,202 Tuesday and the infection rate increased to 7.4 percent.
The state has seen a recent surge in cases including nearly 2,700 more since last Friday.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday a free remote learning conference for available teachers and parents. The event will take place on October 28 and registration can be found here.
Mecklenburg County released its latest data on Tuesday. There was a slight increase in average cases with 177 over the past 14 days. UNC Charlotte announced outbreaks at separate residence halls on Monday affecting at least 14 students.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump will be holding a large event with possibly as many as 30,000 people in attendance at the Gastonia Municipal Airport. Gaston County officials say the Trump campaign has not yet provided exact plans for the scheduled event.
FOX 46 will be covering the event. Kamala Harris is also visiting the area on Wednesday and will be in Charlotte after postponing last week’s scheduled campaign visit due to a positive COVID-19 test among staff members.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 32,038 positive cases and 376 related deaths
- Gaston County – 6,786 positive cases and 104 related deaths
- Union County – 5,654 positive cases and 62 related deaths
- Anson County – 699 positive cases and 8 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,370 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 4,638 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Rowan County – 3,943 positive cases and 110 related deaths
- Iredell County – 3,591 positive cases and 34 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 2,914 positive cases and 76 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 2,177 positive cases and 16 deaths
- Catawba County – 4,013 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Alexander County – 730 positive cases and 9 death
- Burke County – 2,510 positive cases and 46 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 2,222 positive cases and 19 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,569 positive cases and 36 related deaths
- Avery County – 579 positive cases and 0 deaths
