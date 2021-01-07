Coronavirus in NC: State tops 10,000 single-day COVID-19 cases for the first time; hospitalizations hit new record

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 3,960 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, North Carolina reported its highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases with 10,398 new cases reported.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 592,746, and 7,213 people have died. 539,544 are molecular positive cases, and 53,202 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 13.5% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 7,261,440 coronavirus tests completed.

4,441 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,682 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Jan. 4, there have been 487,090 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people, keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Alexander County – 2,846 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Anson County – 1,567 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Avery County – 1,409 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Burke County – 6,685 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 12,423 positive cases and 158 related deaths

Caldwell County – 6,450 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Catawba County – 12,108 positive cases and 169 related deaths

Cleveland County – 7,437 positive cases and 155 related deaths

Gaston County – 17,078 positive cases and 249 related deaths

Iredell County – 10,411 positive cases and 104 related deaths

Lincoln County – 5,961 positive cases and 39 related deaths

Mecklenburg County – 68,155 positive cases and 601 related deaths

Rowan County – 10,089 positive cases and 183 related deaths

Stanly County – 4,777 positive cases and 84 related deaths

Union County – 14,033 positive cases and 110 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,294 positive cases and 77 related deaths

