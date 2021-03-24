Coronavirus in NC: State surpasses 900K cases, 40 more deaths reported Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
An uptick in fatalities was reported with 40 additional deaths raising the state total to 11,894.
The state surpassed 900,000 cases on Wednesday with 2,098 new cases being reported over the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations rose slightly to 981, however, they remain under 1,000 for the seventh straight day. The infection rate remains level at 6.1%.
On Tuesday, North Carolina announced they will lift some of the major restrictions starting Friday. Restaurants and bars will now be allowed to open at 75-100% capacity. Entertainment venues including museums, sports, and music will be allowed to increase occupancy, and the alcohol curfew is being eliminated.
The mask mandate is still in place.
CMS returned to four days per week of in-person instruction this week for some elementary and middle school students. CMS announced Tuesday night that middle and high school students will also be allowed to do four days per week beginning April 12.
“As a mom, I know students will be overjoyed to be back with teachers and friends in the classroom four days a week. Safe, in-person learning is what our students need,” said Board Chair Elyse Dashew. “I also know that all of this change is exhausting for the CMS family. The board has responded to ever-changing COVID guidelines for over a year now, including new rules announced by the state as recently as last week. We thank our staff, students, and families for your resilience. The light is at the end of the tunnel.”
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,050 positive cases and 82 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,410 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,955 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,488 positive cases and 145 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 19,395 positive cases and 240 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,891 positive cases and 98 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,056 positive cases and 291 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,766 positive cases and 218 related deaths
- Gaston County – 24,573 positive cases and 399 related deaths
- Iredell County – 17,209 positive cases and 203 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,178 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 100,063 positive cases and 902 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,481 positive cases and 293 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,182 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 21,977 positive cases and 206 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,254 positive cases and 104 related deaths