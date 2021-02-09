Coronavirus in NC: State surpasses 800,000 cases and 10,000 fatalities

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily cases continued a month-long drop with 2,786 additional cases being reported since yesterday. The state surpassed 800,000 cases on Tuesday and now stands at 802,065. Hospitalizations remained steady, slightly up from yesterday by four patients with 2,374 patients currently hospitalized. This is just the second time in over a month that hospitalizations dipped under 3,000. The infection rate was last reported at 9.3%. 55 additional deaths have been reported over the last 24 hours. there are now 10,046 related fatalities.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing from the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Vaccinations continue to ramp up nationwide at a variety of pharmacies including Walgreens and CVS. Fox 46 was sent a statement from CVS.

The expansion of vaccines to CVS stores only applies to 11 states: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Additional states may be added as more vaccine becomes available.

CVS Health is working closely with state and federal officials to expand vaccinations across the country. We will continue to expand the number of states where we are able to administer the vaccine as supply increases. Once the vaccine is available to the general population, we expect to vaccinate in all of our 9,900 CVS Pharmacy locations in all 50 states with the ability to administer up to 20-25 million shots per month provided adequate supply is available. We will share more details on additional states as they become available.

Novant Health said during a Tuesday media briefing they believe the current vaccine provides ‘significant protections’ against the various strains that have arisen.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: