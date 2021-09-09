Coronavirus in NC: State surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 deaths, 110 reported in last 24 hrs

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina reported its 15,000th death related to COVID Thursday, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
110 new deaths were reported since Wednesday, data shows, bringing the statewide total to 15,004.
An additional 6,290 COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, boosting state totals to 1,273,623.
The state test positivity rate stood at 11.3%. 3,815 patients were hospitalized.
Every county in the state currently remains in the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’s “high” category for community transmission.
The percent of the state’s population that were fully vaccinated against the virus remained at 51%.
N.C. Governor Roy Cooper was set to provide a COVID-19 update alongside state health leaders at 3 p.m. Thursday. Click here to watch.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 5,561 positive cases and 98 related deaths
- Anson County – 3,251 positive cases and 62 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,403 positive cases and 26 related deaths
- Burke County – 13,116 positive cases and 164 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 28,772 positive cases and 287 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 11,437 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Catawba County – 24,517 positive cases and 348 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 15,248 positive cases and 256 related deaths
- Gaston County – 33,802 positive cases and 486 related deaths
- Iredell County – 24,585 positive cases and 263 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 12,725 positive cases and 91 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 140,432 positive cases and 1,074 related deaths
- Rowan County – 23,186 positive cases and 355 related deaths
- Stanly County – 9,921 positive cases and 152 related deaths
- Union County – 31,286 positive cases and 261 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 9,084 positive cases and 144 related deaths
