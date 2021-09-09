Coronavirus in NC: State surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 deaths, 110 reported in last 24 hrs

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina reported its 15,000th death related to COVID Thursday, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

110 new deaths were reported since Wednesday, data shows, bringing the statewide total to 15,004.

An additional 6,290 COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, boosting state totals to 1,273,623.

The state test positivity rate stood at 11.3%. 3,815 patients were hospitalized.

Every county in the state currently remains in the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’s “high” category for community transmission.

The percent of the state’s population that were fully vaccinated against the virus remained at 51%.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper was set to provide a COVID-19 update alongside state health leaders at 3 p.m. Thursday. Click here to watch.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: