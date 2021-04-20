Coronavirus in NC: State surpassed 950k total cases; hospitalizations on the rise

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

1,200 more cases are being reported since Monday, raising the state tally to 950,566. There are now 12,437 related fatalities.

1,170 patients are currently hospitalized. The infection rate remains above the 5% mark NCDHHS wants it to be at, currently standing at 7.4%.

As of Monday, 911,719 patients are presumed to be recovered.

Fox 46 learned this week about concern over a potential outbreak at a Union County public school. Weddington High School confirmed about 95 of their students are quarantining after returning to in-person learning for five days a week. Six students have tested positive.

On Monday CMS said they are seeing an uptick in multiple COVID-19 metrics categories including case rate, cases in schools, and infection rate. The World Health Organization reported this week that the global infection rate is currently at an all-time high.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: