Coronavirus in NC: State surpassed 950k total cases; hospitalizations on the rise

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
1,200 more cases are being reported since Monday, raising the state tally to 950,566. There are now 12,437 related fatalities.
1,170 patients are currently hospitalized. The infection rate remains above the 5% mark NCDHHS wants it to be at, currently standing at 7.4%.
As of Monday, 911,719 patients are presumed to be recovered.
Fox 46 learned this week about concern over a potential outbreak at a Union County public school. Weddington High School confirmed about 95 of their students are quarantining after returning to in-person learning for five days a week. Six students have tested positive.
On Monday CMS said they are seeing an uptick in multiple COVID-19 metrics categories including case rate, cases in schools, and infection rate. The World Health Organization reported this week that the global infection rate is currently at an all-time high.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,296 positive cases and 83 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,492 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,062 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,754 positive cases and 149 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 20,965 positive cases and 248 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,137 positive cases and 103 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,678 positive cases and 295 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 11,163 positive cases and 223 related deaths
- Gaston County – 25,748 positive cases and 412 related deaths
- Iredell County – 18,056 positive cases and 205 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,675 positive cases and 85 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 107,698 positive cases and 927 related deaths
- Rowan County – 16,279 positive cases and 300 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,578 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 23,446 positive cases and 211 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,486 positive cases and 109 related deaths