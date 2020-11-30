Coronavirus in NC: State reports record high of 1,966 hospitalizations as cases pass 364,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,966 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12 p.m. on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 364,512, and 5,261 people have died. 343,518 are molecular positive cases, and 20,994 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 5,295,290 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 9.5% of those tests have been positive, a new record.

6,371 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 14,453 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 23, 20 counties were in the ‘red’ critical community spread and 42 counties were considered ‘orange,’ substantial community spread. Click here to read the latest report.

As of Monday, Nov. 23, there have been 293,555 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 43,661 positive cases and 454 related deaths

Gaston County – 10,267 positive cases and 185 related deaths

Union County – 7,887 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Anson County – 932 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,992 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 7,036 positive cases and 107 related deaths

Rowan County – 5,746 positive cases and 130 related deaths

Iredell County – 5,611 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,333 positive cases and 109 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,472 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 6,992 positive cases and 88 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,653 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Burke County – 3,990 positive cases and 64 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,591 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,715 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Avery County – 971 positive cases and 8 deaths

