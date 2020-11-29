Coronavirus in NC: State reports record high of 1,885 hospitalizations as cases pass 361,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,885 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 361,778, and 5,240 people have died. 340,939 are molecular positive cases, and 20,839 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 5,265,649 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8.6% of those tests have been positive.

6,426 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 14,378 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 23, there have been 293,555 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 43,303 positive cases and 450 related deaths

Gaston County – 10,186 positive cases and 183 related deaths

Union County – 7,802 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Anson County – 916 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,968 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 6,938 positive cases and 107 related deaths

Rowan County – 5,698 positive cases and 130 related deaths

Iredell County – 5,557 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,286 positive cases and 109 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,430 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 6,886 positive cases and 87 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,641 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Burke County – 3,965 positive cases and 64 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,552 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,662 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Avery County – 955 positive cases and 8 deaths

